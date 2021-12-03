All apparel schematics locations in Generation Zero

Generation Zero casts you into a desolate world filled with killer robots where your equipment could be the deciding factor in whether you survive or perish. While exploring, you can find several schematics that you can use to craft various pieces of apparel. Each piece of apparel applies a buff to your character. Athletic items boost your jumping ability, blast-resistant items raise your blast resistance, bullet-resistant apparel lets you take more bullets, camouflage clothing reduces your visibility to enemies, fireproof apparel increases your fire resistance, and stealthy clothes reduce the amount of noise you make when you walk. Furthermore, each apparel item is assigned a crown rating, which ranges from one to five.

The higher-tier schematics are dropped by enemies upon defeating them, but you can also find plenty of one-to-two-tier schematics scattered around the game’s map. However, Generation Zero’s map is rather large, and moreover, the game doesn’t necessarily guide you towards any of its secrets. If you’re struggling to find any of the game’s apparel schematics, or want to find just a few particular ones, below you’ll find a list of the schematics with fixed locations, complete with their coordinates.

One-Crown Schematics

Jacket Schematics Blast-Resistant Jacket: -2349.8, 1385.2 Bullet-Resistant Jacket: 3579.4, 2335.4 Camouflage Jacket: -5087.5, 4579.2 Fireproofed Jacket: -5337.5, 720.4 Stealthy Jacket: -1375.2, -4978.7

Shirt Schematics Blast-Resistant Shirt: 2673.6, -1257.4 Bullet-Resistant Shirt: -360.3, 926.4 Camouflage Shirt: -2952.6, 1269.7 Fireproofed Shirt: -1539.7, -3164.4 Stealthy Shirt: 1915.6, 4664.5

Pants Schematics Athletic Pants: 954.4, -2575.5 Blast-Resistant Pants: 1511.3, 3793.6 Bullet-Resistant Pants: -3952.5, -621.5 Camouflage Pants: 1606.5, -3353.9 Fireproofed Pants: -3661.4, 2725.9 Stealthy Pants: -1127, -2426.9

Shoes Schematics Athletic Shoes: -98.3, 3114.7 Blast-Resistant Shoes: 1027.2, 384.6 Bullet-Resistant Shoes: 631.2, -4322.4 Camouflage Shoes: -2910, -3707.8 Fireproofed Shoes: 1436.2, -573.7 Padded Shoes: 595.2, -507.5 Stealthy Shoes: -2642.3, 3590.7



Two-Crown Schematics