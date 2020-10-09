Genshin Impact dev shares update release dates, with 1.1 coming Nov. 11, 1.2 in late December

Developer miHoYo today announced the update roadmap for Genshin Impact. The game was released last month on PC and PlayStation 4 and has managed to amass millions of players in a short span of time.

In a blog post, miHoYo reveals the release date for the subsequent updates of the game. The first major update for the game, version 1.1, will be launching on November 11 and will add a new event named The Star Which Never Returned. Contrary to rumors, the 1.1 Update will not be adding any new regions to the game.

However, version 1.2 will be adding a new region, the Dragonspine area, alongside other events. Version 1.2 will be released on December 23. Finally, the Version 1.3 update will be released in February next year and will add the Lantern Sea Festival event in Liyue. The developers also revealed that a new update will be releasing every six weeks.

While the update might excite many fans out there, it is interesting to note that the subsequent three updates do not contain any of the seven regions which were announced in the previous roadmap. It seems like fans might have to wait till next year to explore the other regions of Teyvat considering even Dragonspine isn’t one of the seven regions. That being said, the developers have a lot in store for the game so fans do have a lot to look forward to in the days to come.