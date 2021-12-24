Genshin Impact 2.4 leak reveals Ningguang’s Orchid’s Evening Gown skin

New Genshin Impact Version 2.4 leaks have surfaced, revealing a brand new skin for the playable character Ningguang. Ningguang is a 4-star Geo character who uses a Catalyst and is the second 4-star character to receive an outfit (following Barbara.) There are also indications that Keqing will also receive a new skin.

Twitter user Papatronic_c tweeted the image of the new Ningguang skin. It features Ningguang with her hair down, adorned in a new blue dress with fireworks blasting in the background.

Image via Twitter user apatronic_C

Papatronic previously described the Ningguang skin as “very beautiful,” with her wearing a “blue butterfly dress.” Papatronic also commented on an upcoming skin for the playable character Keqing, with a “normal” skin that looks like Bronya from Honkai Impact.

Papatronic is a potential new leaker for Genshin Impact, with his Twitter account created sometime in December 2021. He also leaked the limited banners featured in Version 2.4, with Xiao and Shenhe featured on the first banner and Zhongli and Ganyu on the second.

As with all leaks, take this with a grain of salt, and wait for an official announcement. miHoYo will hold a Special Program livestream on Genshin Impact 2.4 on December 26 at 7 AM ET.