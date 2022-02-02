Genshin Impact 2.5 leak reveals full Yae Miko character banner

Genshin Impact Version 2.5 is just days away, and we already have word on which limited banners will appear on the game’s next update. This includes a brand new 5-star character, whose popularity in-game is bound to make waves in the Genshin Impact community.

This new 5-star character is Yae Miko, an Electro character who wields a Catalyst for her weapon. Yae Miko places totems on the field which deal damage off-field to enemies, cementing her role as a sub-DPS character who specializes in dealing heavy damage as you pilot another character.

Yae Miko’s full banner includes a roster of 4-stars including Fischl, Diona, and Thoma. Fischl is a 4-star Electro Bow character who functions similarly to Yae Miko. Diona is a 4-star Cryo Bow character who provides shields and healing for the team. Finally, Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm character who also provides shields for the team, as well as some decent pyro application.

Meanwhile, the weapon banner will reportedly include Yae Miko’s exclusive weapon and the Primordial Jade Cutter. The full 4-star banner for her weapons has not been revealed. These leaks come from Lumie, a reliable leaker in the community, but any leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.