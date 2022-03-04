Genshin Impact 2.5 reveals full Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi banners

Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi are getting reruns in Genshin Impact Version 2.5, the first reruns for both characters. As a result, you’ll have the chance to pull these two powerful characters, before they disappear and you have to wait for another rerun in the future.

Both Limited Character Banners will also feature a rate-up on certain 4-star characters. These characters are Bennett, Kujou Sara, and Xinyan. Bennett is recognized as one of the strongest support characters in the game, while Kujou Sara is a good option to pair with Raiden Shogun.

Additionally, a Limited Weapon Banner featuring tailor-made weapons for Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi will be run in Genshin Impact Version 2.5 as well. These weapons are the Engulfing Lightning polearm and the Everlasting Moonglow catalyst.

The two weapons will also feature a rate-up on certain 4-star weapons. The 4-star weapons are the Lion’s Roar (sword), Akuoumaru (claymore), Favonius Lance (polearm), Sacrificial Fragments (catalyst), and Mouun’s Moon (bow).

Currently, you can pull for Yae Miko on the Limited Character Banner, or the Kagura’s Verity and Primordial Jade Cutter on the Limited Weapons Banner. Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi have found their place in the game’s meta, so this is a great banner to pull on if you have the Wishes.