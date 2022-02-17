Genshin Impact 2.6 leak reveals Kamisato Ayato’s abilities and animations

Kamisato Ayato is a new playable character set to release in Version 2.6. Thanks to the beta test for the upcoming version, we now know all of Ayato’s abilities and animations. These leaks come straight from the beta test, so while they’re mostly reliable, they’re still liable to change at any moment and should be taken cautiously.

These leaks come from the Genshin Impact leaker Waffel on Twitter, who posted the footage straight from the beta test. The video goes over animations for Kamisato Ayato’s normal attacks, charged attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst and demonstrates what each ability does.

Ayato’s Elemental Skill creates a water clone and gives him some flashy strike attacks. Meanwhile, his Elemental Burst functions like a Hydro version of Ganyu’s ult, creating raindrops from the sky that crash down onto the field. Both are very flashy skills that fit Kamisato Ayato’s boisterous personality.

Kamisato Ayato will release in Genshin Impact Version 2.6. Recently, Yae Miko was released in Version 2.5 as the newest playable character in the game, alongside reruns for the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. Unfortunately, the specifics of Kamisato Ayato’s release date (banner order, accompanying 4-stars) is still unknown.