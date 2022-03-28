Genshin Impact 2.6 official first half limited character banners revealed

Genshin Impact 2.6 is bringing new and old characters back into the game and into the hands of players, including the 5-star Venti and 5-star Kamisato Ayato. We knew those two characters would be featured in the game’s banner, but now, the full official banner for the game has been revealed. These two premier units will be joined by the 4-star characters Xiangling, Sucrose, and Yun Jin.

Venti is a 5-star Anemo Bow character who is popular for his ability to deal tons of crowd control to enemies in the game. He makes farming domains much faster and is often useful in the Spiral Abyss as a sub-DPS character.

Meanwhile, Kamisato Ayato, a Hydro sword character, will surely enjoy the presence of Yun Jin, as Ayato deals tons of Normal Attack DMG while Yun Jin buffs it. Kamisato Ayato is the brother of Kamisato Ayaka, a 5-star Cryo sword character, who is also receiving a re-run on the second half of the banner.

Xiangling, Sucrose, and Yun Jin are some powerful 4-star characters, with some even rivaling the power of 5-star characters. With a brand new character and the return of an old, powerful one, it’s highly recommended to pull on this banner if you have the chance. Genshin Impact Version 2.6 will arrive on March 30.