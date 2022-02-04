Genshin Impact 2.6 update playable character Kamisato Ayato officially revealed

miHoYo today has officially revealed the highly anticipated playable character Kamisato Ayato, set to release in Update 2.6. While Version 2.5 of Genshin Impact has not hit live servers yet, Ayato was revealed as a part of miHoYo’s “drip marketing” campaign, which reveals a character ahead of the next version.

Kamisato Ayato will be a 5-star Hydro Sword user. Much of his kit is still unknown, aside from his weapon, element, and rarity. Once Genshin Impact Version 2.6 enters beta testing, Leaks should surface over his kit, and testers can reveal that information.

Ayato is the brother of Kamisato Ayaka, another playable character. The two are highly influential figures in Inazuma, running many of the politics behind the scenes. This is the first official information we’ve seen of Kamisato Ayato, as he has not made an appearance yet in-game. He has been mentioned by name, however.

As the head of the Yashiro Commission, Ayato is dealt with maintaining peace, wealth, and stability for the region of Inazuma. As the head of the Kamisato Clan, we’re bound to see him in some important story elements in the future.

"The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just… a matter of duty" — Thoma



◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude

◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan

◆ Hydro

◆ Cypressus Custos

Meanwhile, Version 2.5 will bring us a new playable character, Yae Miko. Yae Miko will be a 5-star Electro Catalyst user who deals tons of off-field damage.