Genshin Impact Censorship Bot Breaks & Players Are Flipping Out About It

Genshin Impact has been notorious when it comes to its censorship. With the newest 2.5 update, players don’t know whether they should be angry or just laugh at the newest censorships in the game.

Genshin Impact is developed by miHoYo, a Chinese-based company that must abide by Chinese censorship laws, which are much more strict than Western audiences are used to. However, the updates meant to keep the game law abiding in China don’t translate well into other countries and languages.

Genshin Impact Censorship Update Breaks Bot

In the notice for the new update, miHoYo announced that certain characters, like Jean, Amber, and Rosaria, will have alternate outfits going forward. It seems that on top of this, some stylistic choices in the way these characters are animated have been censored as well. Previously, this was not a problem for Western audiences, but all censorships are being implemented for all regions.

The most noticeable censorship is how the chat feature in Genshin Impact has been affected. Players have noticed that most words are being censored, making it almost impossible to use the feature. Reddit user Natuurschoonheid states, “Lol is censored. So is ‘me’.” Due to how broken the chat is, players can’t even seem to write the characters’ names. Reddit user Sabishi1985 jokes, “We’ll have to communicate using emotes.”

Genshin Impact has made it almost impossible to use the chat feature with this latest update. Combined with the artistic censorship, fans were befuddled on how to feel about it all. They don’t know if they should take it all seriously. It will be interesting to see how things play out with these new updates. When players have a will, they have a way, and I don’t doubt that players will somehow make it all work.