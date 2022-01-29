Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayato potentially leaked alongside potential anime short

A highly anticipated playable character in Genshin Impact was potentially leaked the other day in /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks, with several images that seem to come from an upcoming anime short. The image shows Kamisato Ayato standing next to his sister in-game, Kamisato Ayaka.

Kamisato Ayato’s appearance has largely been kept a secret, although leaks indicate he may release sometime in Version 2.6 of the game. If true, however, this leak has finally given players a glimpse of Ayato’s appearance, with long-ish white hair while wearing a special robe with long sleeves.

Image via /r/Genshin_Impact_:Leaks

The leaked image comes from a set of images that appear to resemble some sort of special animated project. While most are assuming it’s an anime short, it could range from anywhere between a unique trailer or an adaptation.

Image via /r/Genshin_Impact_:Leaks

Credible leakers in the scene, such as Ubatcha and Papatronic, have both clarified that these leaks come from a legitimate source. In addition, the appearance of Ayato matches many of his prior descriptions from previous leaks.

However, until this material is released officially, it’s important to take it all with a grain of salt. The possibility of this being a fan project is still up in the air, so it’s not wise to get too excited.