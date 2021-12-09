Genshin Impact leak reveals Arataki Itto limited character and weapons banners

A new leak has revealed the full Arataki Itto character and weapons banner, giving players a look into the four-star characters who will accompany Itto. We also know the contents of the weapons banner that will appear alongside Itto as well, including his signature 5-star weapon, the Redhorn Stonethresher.

The leak comes from Wepko from the Genshin Impact community Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Leaks regarding banners from WFP have historically been reliable. However, it’s important to note to take any leak with a grain of salt, and this information is subject to change at any time.

The 4-star characters that will appear with Itto are Gorou, a 4-star Geo Bow character, Barbara, a 4-star Hydro Catalyst character, and Xiangling, a 4-star Pyro Polearm character. The 5-star weapons appearing alongside Itto are the Skyward Harp and Redhorn Stonethresher.

Meanwhile, the 4-star weapons that will appear are the Mitternachts Waltz, The Bell, The Alley Flash, the Widsith, and the Favonius Lance.

These new banners will show up in-game on December 14. Remember to save up your Primogems if you want to summon the comical oni character. Remember to take these leaks with a grain of salt, as they can change at any moment.