Genshin Impact leak reveals the return of Hu Tao and Yelan, potentially Xiao

Spooky season has passed, and Hu Tao fans were aghast when she didn’t receive a re-run during the scariest time of the year. Hu Tao has a penchant for scaring people, as evidenced by her gameplay trailer, and her last re-run fell on Halloween as well. However, a leak on /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks has surfaced that may indicate Hu Tao’s return during the latter half of Version 3.4. The second Character Event Wish banner, according to this leak, will also feature the first re-run of Yelan.

Hu Tao is a 5-star Pyro character who specializes in dealing high single-target DMG. She has a risky feast or famine playstyle as her Elemental Skill continuously drains her health, while her Elemental Burst is a nuke that can restore it, creating a synergistic playstyle. Moreover, she is still one of the strongest main DPS characters in the game, revered for her ability to deal extreme amounts of damage when combined with Hydro units like Xingqiu and Yelan.

Meanwhile, Yelan is a 5-star Hydro character, lovingly dubbed as a 5-star version of Xingqiu. These characters are historically some of the strongest and most sought-after characters in the game, with their valuable Elemental Bursts providing lots of Hydro DMG. Yelan and Hu Tao are a natural combo, making their pairing together on the same Character Event Wish somewhat ghoulish, but these are some strong characters worthy of your Primogems.

Another questionable leak has surfaced as well regarding the first half of Version 3.4. We already know Alhaitham will be playable in the next version of the game, but a leak by the user /u/Evnxxz indicates that Xiao will be featured alongside Alhaitham. Xiao is a strong Anemo hypercarry who is in competition with the newly released Scaramouche.

(Note: It’s important to take any leaks with a grain of salt. Anything can change between now and Version 3.4’s official release. Check back for official confirmation over the next banners coming to the game.)