Genshin Impact: Leak suggests Yae Miko may receive gameplay changes next update

Genshin Impact Version 2.5 saw the release of a new playable character, Yae Miko, a 5-star Electro Catalyst user. However, it appears that Hoyoverse is continuing to mess with some changes for the newest limited character, with some updates leaked for the next update.

In the beta test for Genshin Impact Version 2.6, testers have revealed Yae Miko has received a change to her targeting system. The current version of Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill targets nearby enemies and structures randomly. Now, Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill will target the closest enemy instead of in a random manner.

This news comes from a notable Genshin Impact leaker named Ubatcha through their Twitter account. In addition to the news, video proof was posted in the tweet which shows the new behavior of Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill.

Reaction to the change has been mixed online. While Yae Miko fans on Twitter seem to appreciate the changes, users on /r/YaeMiko — a Reddit community for Yae Miko mains — have pointed out how the change will potentially have a negative impact on her Electro application. In other words, users are worried this may nerf her ability to spread the Electro element amongst different targets.

Regardless, as news of Yae Miko’s changes come from a beta test, all of the above information is liable to change at any moment. We’ll get news of whether or not this change is official closer to Genshin Impact Version 2.6’s release date.