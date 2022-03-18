Genshin Impact Version 2.6 leak reveals Kamisato Ayaka will receive a re-run

Genshin Impact Version 2.6 will be a major update, with leaks indicating the arrival of the hotly anticipated Kamisato Ayato. But it’s not just the Kamisato brother who will make an appearance in Version 2.6. According to leaks, Kamisato Ayaka is set to receive a solo re-run on the second half of Version 2.6, allowing players to pull for her once again.

The reliable leaker Ubatcha tweeted out that Ayaka would release as the second featured banner of the update, following the new release of Kamisato Ayato alongside a re-run of Venti. This leak is given further credibility as Ayaka is featured prominently in promotional material for the upcoming update.

First Half – Ayato / Venti

Second Half – Ayaka



I sleep now 😴 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) March 18, 2022

Kamisato Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo Sword character, popularized by Genshin Impact players for having a powerful role in Freeze teams. She’s the eldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan and holds great status in the Yashiro Commission. As a result, she’s a great asset in assisting with the end of the Vision Hunt Decree, a major story aspect of Inazuma.

It’s important to take any leak with a grain of salt. Nothing is official until HoYoverse official confirms it to be so. Take the chance to farm up on materials for Ayaka if you need them, but understand the risk that the featured banner may change at a moment’s notice.