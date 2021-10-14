Genshin Impact’s Elon Musk tweet fell flat with players, but at least he saw the funny side

Late last night, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo started a community challenge on social media that asked everyone to follow a newly created Twitter account, @Paimon2theMoon. In addition to this, the now-deleted tweet added that if a total of 3 million fans follow this new account, they will invite SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to stream Genshin Impact.

The tweet also promised that if the follower count grew to 5 million, miHoYo CEO and director Da Wei would invite Musk to visit miHoYo headquarters. The tweet included the image seen below, with a series of objectives for this social media challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The @Paimon2theMoon Twitter account is based on Ella Musk, a character in Genshin Impact, and was expected to be a hit in the community. However, the plan immediately backfired as the challenge started receiving backlash from the fans.

other gachas: happy anniversary! here’s free currency, tons of new content, and plenty of love for the fans from our devs 🙂 <3



genshin impact: if u guys get this faceless twitter account 5 million followers we will invite elon musk to our headquarters — female protagonist (@WeegeeWuvver) October 14, 2021

The official Genshin Impact account eventually took the tweet down. However, Musk, who is always eager to participate in memes and viral topics, tweeted a light-hearted reaction.

Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2021

Though it seems to be a funny take over the viral community challenge started by miHoYo, Musk’s acknowledgment of the event still shocked a lot of fans, making them curious if such a collaboration stream is actually going to happen.