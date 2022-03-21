Genshin Impact’s Overflowing Mastery event lets you get double talent books

Genshin Impact’s new event is giving players the chance to earn extra talent books for double the rewards, increasing the power of your characters. Talent books are special upgrade items that you need to upgrade “talents” for characters in the game, which include their Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts.

This limited-time event allows you to get double rewards for only 20 resin up to three times a day. Effectively, this gives you six runs worth of rewards for only three. There is no special requirement to run this event: just go into the domain containing the talent book that you want, and claim your reward. You’ll get double rewards instantly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to level up talents in Genshin Impact, head to a character’s Talents page and hit the skill you want to upgrade. Click on “Level Up,” and you’ll see all of the required materials you need to successfully perform an upgrade.

Talent books are a rare item in Genshin Impact, only widely available in chests and event rewards. You can also get talent books by paying for the Battle Pass. Otherwise, this event should give you a great way to earn these books, so be sure to participate when you have the time.