Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will get a new brand new storyline, new content, and PS5 exclusive features

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has been officially revealed by Sony in its latest blog post, and will be coming out for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The Director’s Cut version of the Sucker Punch title will feature plenty of new content and improvements, as well as preorder bonuses for both digital and physical versions.

The biggest addition to both versions of the game is the inclusion of Iki island, which historically had been invaded around the same time as Tsushima. Within the game, Jin will travel to Iki to investigate rumors of Mongols in the area, but ends up facing traumatic events from his past. Along with the new story comes new environments to explore, new armor for Jin and his horse, new mini-games, new techniques, new enemy types, and new trophies.

The PlayStation 5 version will be getting some exclusive new features as well. For instance, thanks to the PS5’s ability to render cutscenes in real-time, lip-syncing for the Japanese voice over has been added. The PS5 version will also receive haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, enhancements to 3D audio, improved load times, 4K resolution options, and targeted 60 FPS.

For those who already own the original PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima, it will cost $19.99 USD to upgrade to the Director’s Cut version on PS4. And players can upgrade from the PS4 Director’s Cut version to the PS5 Director’s Cut version for $9.99 USD, or upgrade directly from the original PS4 version to the PS5 Director’s Cut version for $29.99 USD. Players will also be able to transfer over saved data to the PS5 version.

Image via Sony/Sucker Punch

Ghost of Tsushima preorder bonuses for the physical version will include a digital mini soundtrack, a digital artbook, and 10 pieces of concept art for Iki island. And if you choose to preorder digitally through the PSN store, you’ll receive a free copy of the original PS4 version to play immediately.

There will also be several free patches released around the same time, including improvements to photo mode, accessibility options for controller remapping, and the ability to lock-on a target during combat. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will also be getting some updates in the future, including a brand new mode.