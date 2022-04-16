Sucker Punch is no longer working on patches for Ghost of Tsushima

If you were hoping for any more content or patches for Ghost of Tsushima then we have some bad news for you. Sucker Punch has announced that the development studio does not have any plans for additional updates for the game.

Inside of the latest patch notes posted on the PlayStation Blog for patch 2.18 for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS5, you can find the usual patch note verbiage such as “bug fixes, improvements, and small single-player changes.” There are also a few bug fixes for Legends, which is the multiplayer portion of the game. However, it is what is stated afterword that might be the more informative part.

Towards the end of the update, Sucker Punch mentions that the studio does not have any plans “at the moment” to work on additional patches for the game and goes on to thank the player base for all of the support it has received since the initial launch of the game. However, it does mention it will monitor any high priority bugs that are sent in.

The patch states: “While we aren’t actively working on any additional patches at the moment, we will continue to monitor feedback on the community-run Gotlegends subreddit and messages sent to @SuckerPunchProd on Twitter for any high priority bugs or issues that emerge.”

The notes continue: “We want to say a huge THANK YOU to the entire community for the incredible amount of support and feedback we’ve gotten since launch. When Legends launched in October 2020, we never expected to have such an active community more than a year and a half later, and we could not be more thankful to everyone who has been with us on this journey!”

Ghost of Tsushima first released back in 2020 and received praise from players all across the globe. It is a bit sad to see support for the game ending, but Sucker Punch must believe that the game can stand on its own as a complete package and can now focus on what might be the game’s successor.