Ghost of Tsushima patch adds Horizon Forbidden West costume and a new difficulty option

The newest Ghost of Tsushima patch has arrived, and it brings new content for both the single-player and multiplayer portions of the game. Anyone anticipating Horizon Forbidden West should be extra pleased.

As developer Sucker Punch announced on Twitter, the big single-player addition is a new Forbidden Shrine on Iki Island. Solving the puzzle there gets you a new “Aloy-inspired” costume in celebration of the impending Horizon Forbidden West. Seeing Jin wielding Aloy’s bow is quite a sight. Note that Iki Island can only be accessed if you’ve purchased the expansion; it’s also included in the Director’s Cut version of the game.

We are so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at @Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise… pic.twitter.com/5brcjTvL7o — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) February 8, 2022

As for the multiplayer Legends mode, a new Platinum difficulty option has been added to Survival. According to the patch notes, Platinum “is harder than Gold difficulty, with better rewards and a higher chance for high-level gear,” but it does not include Nightmare modifiers as it’s still “standard gameplay.” The patch also adds an option to block certain players, and it fixes a stuttering issue that some players were encountering. Sucker Punch says next month’s patch “will focus on Legends bug fixes and improvements.”

Horizon Forbidden West will arrive before that patch, though — its release date is just a few over a week away, in fact. The sequel comes to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18.