Ghost of Tsushima film has found its screenwriter in Takashi Doscher

Ghost of Tsushima, one of PlayStation Productions’ upcoming projects seems to be progressing smoothly as the film has picked up Takashi Doscher to write the screenplay, Deadline reports.

Doscher is fairly new to the industry contributing to two different films so far including Only and Still, both of which he directed and wrote the screenplay for.

Ghost of Tsushima was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 to critical acclaim, and received seven nominations at The Game Awards including Game of the Year. This will be the second feature film under the PlayStation Productions banner following Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg which was released in December of last year. The treasure hunting film was in a state of development hell for over a decade with several directors leaving the project until Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) came around.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is helmed to direct the Ghost of Tsushima film, but there has been no casting news regarding the main protagonist Jin Sakai. However, Daisuke Tsuji, the English voice actor for the character has said that he has an explicit interest in playing the character on the big screen.

PlayStation Productions is also currently working on a Twisted Metal television series starring Anthony Mackie and Will Arnett which will begin filming soon.