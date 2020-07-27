Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.05 – full patch notes

Whether you’ve started your journey to become the toast of Tsushima, or have yet to get into Jin’s feudal fight against the Mongol invasion, you’ll find that developer Sucker Punch Productions is continuing to improve their smash hit. Releasing on July 27 2020, Ghost of Tsushima‘s patch 1.05 will include some welcome quality of life improvements, accessibility tweaks, and game-play options.

There will be some minor bug fixes, but the biggest addition is undoubtedly the two difficulty options that are being added. The new lethal difficulty will test even the most stalwart samurai’s abilities, and the lower intensity mode should make the game more accessible. Check out the notes in full here:

New difficulty options

Lethal difficulty

Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s Katana is also more deadly

Enemies are more aggressive in combat

Enemies detect you faster

Tighter parry and dodge windows

Lower intensity mode

Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable Meaning: holding L1 will block almost all attacks

Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you This will give players a chance to recover in between getting attacked Attack combos from Brutes can be interrupted by delivering a heavy attack yourself

Enemies will not attack while you’re using resolve to heal

Enemy awareness builds slower, giving you more time to recover after being spotted

You can activate lower intensity mode in the accessibility options menu.

Text changes

Large text option Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives, and interact prompts by 150% when enabled

Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled

New subtitle color options in addition to white Yellow, blue, red, green



Ghost of Tsushima has been a success on many fronts, but it’s great to see a developer continue to improve its game—especially to make it more accessible. No longer will you need to strain your eyeballs to read all the the subtitles during those terrific Japanese-language voice over performances!