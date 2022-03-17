Goldeneye 007 trademark renewed, lending credence to remaster reports

Goldeneye fans have been pining for a 007 remaster for ages, and they only wanted it more after other shooters from the era like Perfect Dark and Turok got the remaster treatment. Achievements for a Goldeneye 007 remaster leaked at the top of the year, reigniting that hope. Now, a trademark renewal has added even more fuel to the fire.

VGC reports that the Goldeneye software trademark was renewed with Danjaq, LLC just a few days ago, on March 15. VGC previously corroborated reports of a remaster, and this renewal backs that up. The announcement of the remaster seems like it should happen any day now, but due to the Soviet-heavy plot of the movie and game, the real-world Russia-Ukraine invasion may have understandably delayed things. There’s certainly been a call to action from the gaming industry in the wake of the crisis.

That being said, 2022 is the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise, leading many to believe that we’ll still be getting it this year. Fans have certainly been waiting a long time — an Xbox 360 remaster got pretty far in its development cycle before being scrapped. Thankfully, Goldeneye isn’t the only Bond game on the table. Hitman developer IO Interactive is working on its own 007 game, which may possibly even become a trilogy.