GoldenEye 007 with online multiplayer will be coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has really been making good on its promise to “improve and expand” the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass since its launch. GoldenEye 007 has been on our list of Nintendo 64 games we want to see added to the service, and now that wish has been granted.

Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct, GoldenEye 007 will be “coming soon” to the Switch Online N64 library. There’s no more specific release date than that, though most new additions to the service have been added rather quickly after being announced. Not only will the game be made available to Expansion Pass subscribers, but as promised in the trailer and on Twitter, it will also include online multiplayer. This will be the first time the classic retro shooter will support online functionality — something that fans have been awaiting for. Now the question is whether or not you’ll be able to ban Oddjob from online picks.

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

GoldenEye 007 has been in the headlines for a while now. At the very start of the year, a series of leaked achievements indicated that a remaster for Xbox and potentially PC was in the works, but we’ve yet to have official confirmation of that — even though the trademark was renewed a few months later. It’s worth pointing out that the renewal could also have been done as a precursor to this news about GoldenEye on Nintendo Switch Online, though reports of a remaster are still something to consider. That’s Microsoft’s to announce someday, but Nintendo has somewhat beaten it to the punch with this online-enabled version of the original game.

A GoldenEye remaster isn’t the only 007 game on the mind of James Bond fans either. Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive is working on its own 007 title with an original story, and it may even be expanded into a full trilogy. That seems to be set for a 2025 release at the earliest though.