Nintendo will “improve and expand” the Switch Online Expansion Pack

At this point, there are multiple ways to engage with Nintendo Switch Online – single accounts, family packs, and the new Expansion Pack that tacks Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games onto the existing offerings. Nintendo intends to add more to these services in the future.

Nintendo’s policy briefing for the fiscal year details its financial forecast and other plans, but page 40 (yeah, it’s a long document) contains an interesting quote about the Switch Online service. “Going forward, we will continue to improve it expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack,” it says. The NES and SNES game lists have continually expanded since the initial service launched, and the N64 and Genesis library will grow in turn – there are plenty of games we want added.

What’s more, Nintendo is striving “to provide services that satisfy consumers,” which goes beyond just adding more retro games. This ought to include fixing Expansion Pack, which is having emulation problems. Complaints about the controls, lag, and general performance are abundant, making it tough to play multiplayer and have a good experience. As such, it’s good to know that Nintendo intends to work on its services.

We’ll also see more Switch N64 controllers go on sale once they restock in 2022. Playing with the original gamepad at least assuages some of the current complaints about the Expansion Pack. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also supports the controller now, letting you play Super Mario 64 the retro way.