Gran Turismo 7 media event reportedly postponed, prompting speculation of delays

Racing fans have been awaiting the arrival of Gran Turismo 7 ever since it was revealed to be in production back in 2020. The timeline for the game has unfortunately shifted since then, with an expected release window of 2021 eventually confirmed to have been pushed back to 2022 due to the pandemic. Finally, though, fans had a release date for the game of March 4, 2022.

Nothing confirmed, but typically when Sony does this it means a delay. Happened with TLOU 2. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 24, 2022

However, a reliable insider has today cast a little doubt on that promised release. Tom Henderson claimed on Twitter that a planned media event for Gran Turismo 7 which was scheduled for January 25 has been postponed, with neither a reason nor a new date for the event confirmed. He commented that the postponement was “a tad concerning” considering the nearing deadline of the game’s planned release.

He also pointed out that media postponements of this nature have previously been indicative of a delay to the game in question, such as with The Last of Us 2. However, Henderson was clear that nothing was confirmed at present. Indeed, considering the ongoing pandemic, there are myriad other reasons that a media event could have been called off — but a delay is always a possibility. At the time of writing Sony and the Grand Turismo team have not yet responded to a request for comment.