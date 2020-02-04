Grand Theft Auto V gets improved VR support on PC with updated mod

When Grand Theft Auto V came out for PC, it presented a new first-person perspective for fans to enjoy. However, it has yet to have any kind of official support when it comes to virtual reality. Fortunately, mods are here to save the day.

As noted by GTA Boom, a user by the name of LukeRoss00 has managed to put together an updated mod that works to some extent with VR. In the past, he’s presented some features that kind of worked with different headsets on the market. With its latest update, however, players should be able to enjoy full functionality.

According to Luke’s notes, the mod “natively supports Oculus and SteamVR headsets,” with full-on HMD detection. And it’s not just with regular gameplay sequences that virtual reality is supported—cutscenes are as well.

Alas, there are some catches. First off, there’s no support for motion controllers, so players will continue to have to use a default controller. Also, there’s no snap turning, which is a movement feature used with some games to reduce motion sickness for certain players (according to USGamer). The mod also doesn’t appear to work with Grand Theft Auto Online.

LukeRoss00 posted a full FAQ that answers any questions players may have about the mod. This includes glitches within the game, certain features and how others can contribute to the GTA modding scene.

Screengrab via GTABoom

The full list of features implemented with the latest update are below. The mod is available for download here, for those that want to give it a try.