green-hell-vr-trailer-shows-how-terrifying-survival-can-be-up-close-and-personal

Developer Incuvo Games has released a new trailer for Green Hell VR. This VR version of the survival title puts players at the heart of the action, allowing them to experience survival on an entirely new level. The trailer coincides with the release of a demo for the VR version that’s available right now on Steam.

Green Hell VR is a fully functional translation of Green Hell for VR headsets. The Steam demo is only available for PC VR headsets like Oculus Quest 2, and there are currently no plans to bring this version of the game to PSVR. The developer has stated that Green Hell VR will be released for PC in the first half of 2022, but there’s no firm release date at the time of writing.

In Green Hell, players must survive against the odds in a thick jungle rainforest. There are predators to worry about, indigenous people to fend off, and all sorts of infections to keep on top of. Of course, this is all without even mentioning thirst and hunger. The game is well known for being a truly immersive survival simulator, one of the most realistic, especially on its higher difficulty levels.

Green Hell VR will bring all of the mechanics that make playing the base game so enjoyable to VR. As a result, players will find themselves trudging through swamps, sneaking around to ensure they don’t alert dangerous animals, and spending at least half of their time checking their watch for parasites or dehydration.