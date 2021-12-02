GTA Online’s Gunrunning Event offers players several bonuses this week

This week, GTA Online is focusing on selling weapons in the Gunrunning Event. That means that players can earn an extra 50% GTA$ and RP for completing Gunrunning Sell Missions. Likewise, they can also enjoy three times GTA$ and RP on Bunker Series until December 13. There is also a free Manor PRBG Tee that can be obtained simply for logging in.

But the bonuses don’t stop there. Players can earn double GTA$ and RP when completing both Mobile Operations Missions and Top Fun over the next week. Meanwhile, twice the usual amount of Car Meet Rep is available for competing in all LS Car Meet Races, whether that’s Sprints, Street Races, or Pursuits.

The prize ride this week is the Emperor Vectre. Players can earn one for free by putting in good performances in 12 different Pursuit or Street Races. They will need to place in the top 5 in each and do so before December 13.

By heading to the Diamond Casino & Resort this week, players could net themselves a host of different prizes by spinning the Lucky Wheel. The goodies include GTA$, RP, clothes, and snacks, among other things. But the biggest prize available is the Mammoth Squaddie, an imposing military vehicle.