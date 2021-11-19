Rockstar apologizes for GTA Trilogy’s technical issues, promises to fix them with a new title update

The launch for the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition has been everything but smooth. The Definitive Edition was supposed to be the new definitive version to play Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Instead, it was a buggy mess that no one was happy with. The developers at Rockstar acknowledge the problems with the games and claim to be working on improving them.

Rockstar has now released a new message, formally apologizing to all the players who have been encountering issues playing the Trilogy. They recognize that the games did not launch in “a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.” They plan to release updates for each of the games, claiming that each update will raise the quality levels of each title.

Before the release of the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar removed PC versions of the original Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. As a sign of good faith, Rockstar is putting back all three games for the PC, and any player who purchased GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition for the PC through the Rockstar Store will be receiving all three games for free.

The message also brings up how certain members of the development team have been facing harassment on social media due to the state of the Trilogy. The message requests that the community be respectful and have civil discourse rather than going after Rockstar employees.