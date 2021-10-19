GTFO version 1.0 will have Rundowns, graphical improvements, and more when it leaves Early Access

Developer 10 Chambers has announced a series of updates that will arrive in its co-op shooter GTFO, which is set to leave Early Access later this year. The studio also gave us a glimpse of what to expect going forward with the news that the Rundown System is becoming a permanent fixture.

Since the game was first released in Steam Early Access in 2019, 10 Chambers has released regular updates that included maps, scenarios, challenges, and enemies. These content drops are called Rundowns, and many players speculated this would be an Early Access feature. However, the developer has said it is here to stay and it will continue to add new expeditions over the coming years.

While that’s a plan for the future, players will see several changes when GTFO hits version 1.0 later this year. The developers have said we can expect improvements to the graphics and animations while the online matchmaking system will receive an upgrade. Additionally, there will be new environments to explore and items to use.

If you’re unfamiliar with GTFO, it is a co-op sci-fi shooter that tasks four players with escaping the clutches of The Warden. They are trapped in a facility called The Complex, which is home to an endless supply of bloodthirsty aliens. So, they will need to work together to ensure their survival. It is set to release later this year, though no specific date has been announced yet.