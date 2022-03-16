Hades, The Outer Worlds publisher picks up four fresh indie games

Rockstar parent company Take-Two launched Private Division a little over four years ago, in December 2017. Since then, it’s been the name behind indie game smash-hits like Supergiant’s Hades, Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds, and most recently Roll7’s OlliOlli World. Next up this year is Kerbal Space Program 2, but that’s not all that Private Division has cooking right now.

As reported by GI.biz, the publisher is looking to work “with very small developers.” That’s according to Private Division marketing VP Tom Bass. “These are tomorrow’s gaming talent,” Bass added. “[They’re] teams that I think are each about a dozen people.” In this case, small refers to the size of the studios — it’s not a dig at the scope of their work. In fact, Private Division wants to help them ramp up production. “We saw a lot of great games being created by these smaller studios,” added VP of production Allen Murray, “and we wanted to see if we could be there to help support them as their ambitions have grown.”

Thus, Private Division announced four new, currently unannounced indie games it will be publishing. The first is from Sonic Mania contributor Evening Star, who is using its own engine to build a 3D platformer. The second is a new IP from Piccolo Studio, who previously released Arise: A Simple Story. Third is a story-driven game from Mutazione developer Die Gute Fabrik. Finally, there’s Yellow Brick Games, a studio composed of former EA and Ubisoft developers who are creating a new RPG.