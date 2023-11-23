Top 10 Games To Buy During Steam Autumn Sale This Black Friday

Everyone loves a good sale, especially when it’s for those video games you wanted to buy but couldn’t justify spending a ton of money on. Thankfully, Steam has provided some amazing sales on top-rated games in its storefront.

Whether it be newer games that have caught players’ eye or classic games that continue to persist in popularity, Steam has provided some great sales worthy of the Black Friday Sale name. Here is a list of the top games that players can now buy without breaking the bank in the Steam Autumn Sale.

10. Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was smothered in controversy, this game has pulled through to being one of the top sellers on Steam. The action-adventure RPG by CD Projekt Red is set in a futuristic world where body modification is the norm and power is everything. It’s a fantastic example of storytelling, character design, and a music score that will stick around for years to come. If fans want more to engross themselves further in this universe, there is also an anime spin-off to watch.

9. Mass Effect – 80% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mass Effect series has earned its rank as one of the best Sci-Fi games to grace players with its presence. There is a good reason why this game series continues to appear on top game lists and had a remastered edition released. It’s got top-notch storytelling, lovable and complex characters, and choices that almost seem impossible to make. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the base game for Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.

8. Elder Scrolls Summer Bundle – 77% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elder Scrolls is a franchise that has also persisted and now players can get the Summer Bundle for a great price. This pack includes Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim. If players are looking for a new version of Skyrim to snag, all versions of the game are on sale as well. I think the name Skyrim speaks for itself as to why this is on the list.

7. Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 40% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

I am not one to play games based on superheroes, but the Marvel’s Spider-Man series is an exception, and worth every penny. Now players can enjoy them for a lesser sacrifice of the bank account variety. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has stunning visuals, an open world filled to the brim with stuff to swing to, and great storytelling. A definite recommendation if you don’t have it yet. As an added bonus, Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered is also 40% off in the Steam Autumn Sale.

6. God of War – 40% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

This time, the god-fighting fear-inducing Kratos learns how to be a father on this epic adventure that will make anyone emotional. God of War has stunning visuals, characters to love, and a classic mix of mythology that players get deep into. It was received with overwhelming positivity when released and continues to be highly recommended by long-time fans.

5. Final Fantasy 7 – 50%

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s the phenomenal remake of one of the most beloved Final Fantasy games to come out of Square Enix. Final Fantasy VII Remake not only brings back the legends of the first iteration but also expands everything. With the newest installment coming soon (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) you don’t want to miss your chance to catch up. This version of the game on Steam has the Yuffie DLC that was not part of the original game.

4. Lies of P – 20% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lies of P has turned the classic Pinocchio story on its head as a souls-like game. It has surprised players with how emotional and deep the story gets, making jaws drop and some having to pause the game to reflect. Fans of the game have waxed poetics in the comment section on Steam, quite easily selling the game for me despite being awful at souls-like games.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 – 70% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red Dead Redemption 2 took the gaming community by storm during its release. It also won Game of the Year and the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award for The Steam Awards in 2020. Players follow the story of Arthur Morgan while he’s on the run, dealing with the beginning of the modern age and his place in it. Honestly, what’s not to love about the Wild West and cowboys?

2. Persona 5 Royal – 40% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Persona franchise has risen in the ranks with every game that comes out, and with Persona 5, it was finally put in the mainstream spotlight. Persona 5 Royal has a story that will make you think, characters who you will love to root for, enemies you will absolutely despise, and music that will stay stuck in your head which you will be happy about. If this game leaves you wanting more, don’t worry, as there are plenty of Persona 5 spin-off games for you to enjoy – like Persona 5 Tactica.

1. Hades – 50% Off

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hades has become one of the most universally acclaimed games, winning multiple accolades, including Game of the Year from numerous award ceremonies in both 2020 and 2021. It is a reimagining of Greek mythology that has one of the best narratives. The characters are complex and easy to fall in love with as their stories unravel. The art is incredible and the music is some of the best in the industry. I have put over 100 hours into Hades and would gladly play for 100 more. The sequel, Hades II, is on its way so definitely grab this if you haven’t already.