Halo Infinite lead narrative designer joins Riot Games

Game developers leave their positions all the time, but whenever that developer is in a lead role, there’s buzz about where they might end up next. Halo Infinite’s lead narrative designer Aaron Linde is the latest creator to have the spotlight shone on him — but we already know what’s coming next.

Linde took to Twitter to announce his departure from Halo developer 343 Industries as 2021 came to close. He didn’t wait very long to say what was next, though. Just a few days later, he’s followed up with the news that he’s joined the R&D department of Riot Games, the behemoth behind League of Legends. Predictably, his new position is titled “narrative writer.” He made the announcement via a cheeky voice over dub atop footage from Neon Genesis Evangelion, which you can watch below.

I forgot to cancel my Adobe Premiere trial so this tweet cost me $30. Anyway I'm thrilled to report I'm joining Riot R&D! https://t.co/jQeC3LbMaW — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) January 3, 2022

There’s certainly plenty of narrative writing to be done at Riot. Back in November, the studio reintroduced Project L, the fighting game that pits League of Legends heroes against each other. Plenty of those same champions appeared in Arcane, the critically acclaimed series based on LoL, which debuted on Netflix the same month. League of Legends, Valorant, and other Riot titles came to the Epic Games Store in November as well, potentially increasing the studio’s fan base even further.