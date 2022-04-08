Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves teaser trailer offers a glimpse of its new map and modes

Microsoft has revealed the first look at the incoming Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves with a short teaser trailer. The announcement teaser trailer gives us the briefest look at the online shooter’s incoming season’s new map, modes, and cosmetics.

It was already known that the Halo Infinite Season 2 is set to begin on May 3, but the new announcement trailer gives us our first look at its new content. During the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it teaser, we see players hunting down others online with Energy Swords, what looks to be a battle royale-style last Spartan standing mode (which has been leaked before), and some new cosmetics. It all looks to be taking place on the new maps, Catalyst, and Breaker. Watch the short announcement trailer below to see it all for yourself:

343 Industries has revealed that Lone Wolves includes new modes, limited-time events, new maps, and a new Battle Pass that will never expire. This should hopefully mean that you can unlock everything in the Halo Infinite Lone Wolves Battle Pass whenever you like.

We’re excited to try out the last Spartan standing mode when it launches, whether that’s alongside the season 2 release date of May 3, or if it’s coming as part of a limited-time event that has yet to be confirmed. It’s just good to have new things to do in Halo Infinite again.