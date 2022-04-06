Halo Infinite battle royale spotted again, this time with a description

First, it was reported that Certain Affinity was working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite. Then, dataminers found a battle royale mode in the game’s code. Now, it’s time for round three.

Halo leak account @Delta_Hub shared two screenshots that seem quite cut and dry. The first is a splash screen for Last Spartan Standing, a variant of Big Team Battle. The second is a description of the mode itself. “Every Spartan for themselves,” it says. “Level up your loadout by earning personal score to be the last Spartan standing.” There’s a lot to unpack with that brief description: being the last player alive is par for the course for battle royales, but the idea of earning better gear as you increase your score is intriguing.

Description of the new game mode "Last Spartan Standing".#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/5SSq3v10Wy — Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@Delta_Hub) April 6, 2022

Developer 343 Industries has yet to officially announce this mode, but with three separate instances of reporting, it seems like something we’ll be hearing about imminently. Of course, it’s far from the first Halo Infinite leak we’ve seen — Forge footage was found in February.

Halo has more content on the way, as 343 continues to combat cheating in multiplayer. Beyond video games, an official Halo cookbook will arrive this August. Meanwhile, the Halo series on Paramount+ has already been renewed for a second season.