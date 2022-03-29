Halo Master Chief skin coming to Among Us soon to finish the fight

Innersloth has announced the next big Among Us crossover will be with Microsoft’s Halo series. The official Among Us Twitter account shared an image of a new Among Us skin based on the Master Chief. The skin has no release date other than it is coming very soon. The timing of this announcement ties in with the premiere of the first episode of the Halo live-action series on Paramount+.

The image with the Master Chief skin reveals that there will also be a new pet based on 343 Guilty Spark. The Halo content will likely release as a Cosmicube. Cosmicubes are grid-type tables filled with cosmetics that players can unlock. To unlock the cosmetics, players need specific types of in-game currency like pods.

watch out @Halo



the Impostor is coming for u… very soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NZlksiJJV — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 29, 2022

Among Us’ first major cross-promotion was with Riot Games to promote the animated series Arcane. Among Us will then partner up with Paramount Pictures to bring Ghostface from Scream to the game. All these cross-promotions reveal that many companies recognize Among Us’ continued success. It is considered to be one of the breakout games of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with millions of players continuing to play it daily. Even though the game is about to be four years old, Innersloth promises there is still plenty of content coming to the game.