HBO reveals first look at Joel and Ellie from The Last Of Us series

HBO has posted a single frame from its upcoming The Last Of Us TV series just one day after The Last Of Us Day. The frame has attracted a lot of attention because it shows the two characters looking almost exactly as they do in the game.

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann shared the image expressing how much he loved it. The studio, and Druckmann, in particular, has been working closely with HBO to ensure that the series accurately represents the world players explored in the game.

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: "Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie! 😭!"



The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog's The Last of Us is full steam ahead!



Can't wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021

The Last Of Us Day was September 26, and to celebrate, developer Naughty Dog revealed a new range of merchandise for fans to buy, including a brand new statue of Joel holding a guitar. However, this frame from the upcoming HBO series has been the biggest surprise for fans. The HBO series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

Fans expected Naughty Dog to finally reveal a first look at the standalone The Last Of Us multiplayer game that was once part of The Last Of Us Part 2. The game will be a sequel to the beloved Factions mode from the original, but nothing of the sort was shown by the developer for The Last Of Us Day. However, Naughty Dog has explained that the game will be revealed when it’s ready, but they’re still working on it.