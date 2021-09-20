Last of Us director Neil Druckmann appears to be directing part of the HBO series too

Neil Druckmann is a key figure for The Last of Us game franchise, serving as a writer and creative director of both numbered games, as well as the Left Behind DLC chapter. It appears he’s involved with the upcoming HBO adaptation as well.

A production list from the Directors Guild of Canada lists several projects, including The Last of Us. Among the series’ five listed directors is Druckmann. This would mark his debut in directing a television series, but he’s in good company. Also directing episodes of the series are Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Peter Hoar, who’s directed episodes of Dcotor Who, Daredevil, and The Umbrella Academy.

HBO’s Last of Us series has no specific release at this time, though it’s believed to be airing in 2020. According to the same directors guild listing, production ends on June 8, 2022, so it could certainly debut later next year. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too much longer to see stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey portray Joel and Ellie.

It’ll certainly be some time before another Last of Us game arrives, though. According to Druckmann, the story outline for a third game is written, but we don’t know any more than that. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part 2 recently received a 60 FPS mode on PS5, so you could always revisit that game if you need to fill the time.