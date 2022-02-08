Hellblade 2 developer says the sequel will make the first “look like an indie game,” insulting other devs in the process

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice made a major impact when it arrived in 2017, and its exploration of mental health is still lauded today. Developer Ninja Theory wants to go deeper with Senua’s Saga, taking the sequel in an even more ambitious direction. The team is focused on “capturing reality” with the upcoming game.

That’s according to Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades, who sat down for an interview with NME. “The goal with Hellblade 2 isn’t to perfect it,” Antoniades said, “but to create an experience that feels more believable and more refined. Its ambition in terms of scale is bigger. I think Hellblade 2 will make Hellblade look like an indie game.” According to the NME writeup, Ninja Theory scouted more than 40 locations in Iceland for the sequel’s development. Senua’s Saga will also incorporate elements beyond mental health, including themes of religion and society. It certainly is upping the ante in terms of scale and ambition, as Antoniades said.

But the indie game comparison still rings as insulting. It makes sense in terms of budget, but it belittles the wonderful indie avenue of game development. Last year alone brought us incredible experiences like Death’s Door, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Loop Hero, and Sable. The statement is also a bit hypocritical, considering the first Hellblade was itself an indie game, though one could argue that’s what gives Antoniades the grounds to say it.

Ninja Theory can certainly tout its graphical capabilities. As the Hellblade 2 reveal trailer showed, the game does look absolutely gorgeous. No release date has been announced at this time.