Hogwarts Legacy beats Elden Ring’s launch week sales, all-time best for Harry Potter franchise

Hogwarts Legacy soared to the top of the UK’s boxed game sales chart for the week ending February 11. Its sales figures are even up by a whopping 80% on last year’s big fantasy release for the same time of year, Elden Ring.

Hogwarts Legacy beat FromSoftware’s latest masterpiece in the sheer volume of copies sold, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, and is now the Harry Potter game with the best launch of all time. Sales were up by 64% on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the previous title holder launched in 2001 and perhaps best-known for the PS1 Hagrid meme. The biggest week for that game wasn’t even its launch week, though it was the week that followed due to the release of the first movie in theatres. When compared to sales for that week, Hogwarts Legacy is still ahead by 2%.

Digital download sales have yet to be released for Hogwarts Legacy at the time of writing, so the current sales report is purely based on sales of physical copies. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone didn’t wasn’t sold on digital platforms at launch, so the latest game should be even further ahead once that data comes in.

Breaking these figures down, we can see which platform Hogwarts Legacy was most popular. At least in terms of physical copies sold. 18% of all copies sold were for Xbox Series X/S, with the remaining 82% sold for PS5. This may have something to do with the PlayStation-exclusive quest, The Haunted Hogsmeade. Even so, the sales trend on Microsoft’s consoles shows users buy more games digitally than physically, so this may even out with digital sales figures taken into account.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world role-playing game that invites you to start a year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a fifth year. Its story follows the tale of an interesting student with powers that surpass their peers. As you play, you’ll learn spells, create potions, fly around the grounds, and explore a massive world encompassing the famous school, Hogsmeade, and the highlands and lowlands.