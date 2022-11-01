How big is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s download and install size? Full MW2 file size

When it comes to taking up a fair bit of space, the Call of Duty franchise is infamous for taking a lion’s share, although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems to be bucking the trend. With a campaign and multiplayer spanning the entirety of the globe, beautiful textures and vistas, and a jaw-dropping weapon platform customization system, some wouldn’t be surprised to see if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 took well over 100GB of space. In actuality, the title takes up far less than would be expected.

COD: Modern Warfare 2 disc size

As is the modern trend, the heft of the game is downloaded instead of available on a purchased disc for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. On disc for consoles, users will find that the disc only contains 72 MB of data on them. This likely does little more than authenticate the console of the full game download via online connection. The CD contains very little of the actual title itself, meaning it will be unplayable without connecting to the internet and downloading the rest of the package.

Modern Warfare 2 download size, per platform

These are the base game download sizes, not including supplementary patches, updates, expansions, and general maintenance from Infinity Ward and Activision. On day one, a 40 GB patch was released, notably increasing the following file sizes — this inflation is expected to continue as developers support the title.

PlayStation 4

Base Game: 35.4 GB

Campaign: 16.7 GB

Multiplayer: 11.75

PlayStation 5

Base Game: 42.9 GB

Campaign: 19.1 GB

Xbox Series X/S

Base Game: 37.4 GB

Campaign: 17 GB

Multiplayer: 17.1

PC

Battle.net – 34.6 GB

Steam – 29.9 GB

It’s important to note that these sizes are going to increase in size the longer the game is out. On PC, it’s recommended to have 125 GB of free space available for this title, giving users an idea of what the final form of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could take. In practice, the title currently takes roughly 75 GB of space.