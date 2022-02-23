Horizon Forbidden West patch 1.05 improves quests and addresses common gameplay and graphical glitches

Guerrilla Games had already acknowledged Horizon Forbidden West’s glaring visual issues, including screen saturation drastically changing depending on camera movement. While problems like these are still being worked on, the game’s most recent patch 1.05, available now, fixes several other issues reported by the community.

Four main quests have had major bugs addressed, making completing them troublesome. The quests that have been fixed are Reach for the Stars, The Eye of the Earth, Cradle of Echoes, and The Sea of Sands. As an example of what players have experienced, it was previously possible for Aloy to fall underneath the map after skipping a cutscene during The Eye of the Earth.

Similar glitches have been ironed out in the Blood Choke, In the Fog, and Night of Lights side quests. Patch 1.05 also introduced performance improvements and addressed several crashes and fixing issues that players could come across while traversing the open world. These include players and enemies getting stuck in geometry, the introduction of graphical glitches when quickly opening and closing the map, and refinements to streaming and unintended loading screens.

Streaming has been one of the more odd inconsistencies reported by players as world streaming used to vary from person to person, even on the same platform version.

As for future patches, the team still investigates the graphical issues dictated by camera movement, as are three other main problems. For starters, some players are unable to interact with a machine carcass in the Reach for the Stars quest, making it impossible to progress. There are also the matters of infinite loading screens popping up when loading into Melee Pits and a blurriness applied to Aloy’s outfit in photo mode. There is currently no word on how long it will take to roll out these fixes.