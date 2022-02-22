Horizon Forbidden West team is “working vigilantly” on the game’s visual issues

Horizon Forbidden West is here, and while it’s nice to see the robotic dinosaurs back in a familiar but exciting way, some of the sights in the sequel aren’t up to snuff. Some players have complained about a blurriness in the game’s Performance Mode, and developer Guerrilla Games is on the case.

Posting on Reddit, community manager Chanté Goodman addressed these complaints. “The team [is] working vigilantly to resolve these issues with high priority,” Goodman said. “We understand your frustrations and appreciate your patience. We are doing our best to quickly get you back out into the wilds so you can explore all the secrets of the Forbidden West.” A link to the game’s official support thread is also pinned to the post, for those who wish to report their own issues.

Comments on Goodman’s post say that Performance Modes visual issues are “off-putting,” with overly bright areas, unintended shimmering effect on some of the foliage, and some missing anti-aliasing. Fortunately, Guerrilla is staying on top of things. We don’t know when these issues will be patched, but the team is “aiming to get an update out as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, there are plenty of those “secrets” that Goodman mentioned to find. If you need some help locating them, we can guide you to Vista Points like The Stillsands and The Memorial Grove. We also have a list of all the Salvage Contractor locations.