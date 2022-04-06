Horizon Forbidden West updates 1.10 and 1.11 fix the “Upgraded Every Pouch Type” trophy, improves visual continuity, and more

Guerrilla Games has today released Horizon Forbidden West updates 1.10 and 1.11 simultaneously. These updates address many of the issues that haven’t been fixed in previous ones and enable players to get one step closer to the platinum trophy.

The most notable fix in updates 1.10 and 1.11 is for the “Upgraded Every Pouch Type” trophy. Previously, this trophy wouldn’t drop when players had upgraded all of their pouches. This update should change that, allowing all trophy hunters to pick it up. However, it’s not clear if the trophy will pop as soon as you load into the game after downloading the updates or if you’ll need to start a new game and upgrade all the pouches again.

Horizon Forbidden West's patch 1.11 is now available! This includes patch 1.10, balancing changes, fixes for Rebel Camps Devil's Grasp and First Forge, Melee Pits, and more.



📝 Please find the patch notes and known issues here: https://t.co/PeFgOKkizO pic.twitter.com/kCKFd8jsVx — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) April 6, 2022

A couple of the fixes in these updates address main quests. For example, an issue in The Wings of the Ten when the objective wouldn’t update is now gone, and another in Broken Sky that stopped players from interacting with Kotallo has also been removed.

Other fixes in these updates include one for general shimmering and another that ensures Metal Flowers and Firegleam Crystals disappear after Aloy interacts with them. Finally, a glitch in the Blood Choke side quest that prevented Atekka from using the ballista has been corrected.

There’s much more in the official patch notes for Horizon Forbidden west updates 1.10 and 1.11, but the only other fix of note is that an icon will once again appear in Aloy’s inventory when she acquires a new item. We experienced an issue with this recently, and it can be infuriating, though thankfully, it shouldn’t be an issue any longer.