Hot Wheel’s Unleashed’s SpongeBob Racing Season gets underway today

A new season gets underway today in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and it features a beloved cartoon character at the heart of it. It’s called SpongeBob Racing Season and will feature a host of different vehicles and other items inspired by the residents of Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob Racing Season will be available until March 29, giving players a few months to tackle all of the challenges on offer. As always, there is a mixture of premium and free content up for grabs. For players who don’t want to spend any money, they will be able to get Plankton’s vehicle and themed customization items alongside plenty of Coin and Gears.

Meanwhile, for those who are happy to drop a little extra cash on Hot Wheels Unleashed, there are five vehicles to collect alongside various other items. Simply buying the DLC will immediately unlock Sandy Cheeks’ vehicle while cars for Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward, and the titular SpongeBob SquarePants himself, can be unlocked by completing challenges.

The premium option also offers 12 elements for players to decorate their basement with, including different walls, floors, doors, decorations, and posters. Finally, there is also an icon, tag, and background for players to unlock for their Unleashed Profile.