How to get the Rockin’ Santa Sled in Hot Wheels Unleashed

The Rockin’ Santa Sled was first introduced to the Hot Wheels franchise in 2020 as part of the second Experimotors set. It resembles a bobsled, complete with rider, and has been given a strong Christmas aesthetic through its coloring. It’s only been reproduced twice, making it quite a rare vehicle in the Hot Wheels world. However, now it’s possible to get the car in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and this guide explains how.

Grab it from the Christmas Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Rockin’ Santa Sled for your collection, you need to open the Add On menu from the main menu and navigate to the vehicle subheading. Once there, scroll along the bottom of the screen to find the Hot Wheels Christmas Pack. You’ll need to download this pack to get the Rockin’ Santa Sled and two other vehicles. However, we had to restart the game before the cars appeared in our collection correctly, so you may need to do the same.

The stats on Rockin’ Santa Sled are relatively high compared to most other vehicles in Hot Wheels Unleashed. You can upgrade the car to give it more of an edge in each race, but the main draw is to have something festive to show off at Christmas.