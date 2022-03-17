Humble Games shares its 2022 line-up of awesome looking indie titles – includes Monaco 2 and Stray Gods

In its first ever press showcase, Humble Games has shared details on a number of upcoming indie games it’s aiming to publish throughout 2022. Most of them lack an exact release window or release platforms, but there’s likely something for everyone as the six listed games cover several popular genres, including RPG, survival-horror, and platformer.

Perhaps the two biggest names on the list are Monaco 2 and Stray Gods. The former is a sequel to award-winning stealth-action game Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine. The original developer, Pocketwatch Games, has returned for it and it promises to feature procedurally generated 3D environments and a new gang of playable thieves to commit heists as.

Stray Gods, meanwhile, is a Kickstarter project originally titled Chorus: An Adventure Musical. Part narrative adventure, part musical, your choices determine not just the flow of the story but the songs as well. This one has some big names attached to it, with Dragon Age creator David Gaiden leading the project and featuring voice actors Laura Bailey (Abby in The Last of Us Part 2) and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Cetrion in Mortal Kombat 11). So far, it’s only slated for a PC release

Other PC exclusives include farm sim Coral Island, 2D Metroidvania Ghost Song, musical RPG Infinite Guitars, and 2D Souls-like slasher-platformer Moonscars. None of them have release dates yet except for Moonscars, which launches in the summer.

Survival horror game Signalis is coming to both PC and Xbox One in the fall, while the Carmen Sandiego inspired adventure game Chinatown Detective Agency will release next month on April 7 for PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Lastly, there’s The Iron Oath, a turn-based tactical RPG that puts you in charge of a band of mercenaries. It’s coming to Steam Early Access on April 19.

You can learn more about each game on Humble’s website, and its YouTube channel has uploaded teaser trailers for them as well.