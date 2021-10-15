Hunt: Showdown announces new Halloween event The Harvest

Hunt: Showdown players love to joke that Hunt is a horror game, and it seems the upcoming Halloween event will roll with that theme. The event is called The Harvest, and like last year’s Hunt: Showdown Halloween event it will almost certainly revolve around smashing pumpkins around the map to score limited-time cosmetics. However, this time the theme might have a hint of slasher horror to it, at least if the teaser trailer is any indication.

The trailer is just 30 seconds long, and it showcases only a few details about the upcoming Hunt: Showdown Halloween event. The Harvest will see Hunt’s maps once again littered with creepy scarecrows, and one of the event’s limited-time rewards will be a Hunter skin with a distinctly executioner-like aesthetic. Another reward will be a new skin for the Combat Axe, arguably the game’s best budget weapon. A dragonfly is also prominently featured in the trailer, indicating some sort of significance to the event’s theme. Insects are vectors of the Sculptor’s infection in the world of Hunt: Showdown, though the game’s unseen Big Bad usually uses bees and not dragonflies.

The Harvest event will launch in Hunt: Showdown on October 26, just in time for Halloween. The event will run until November 9.