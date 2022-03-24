How to quickly get all Hunt: Showdown Traitor’s Moon event rewards

Hunt: Showdown is currently hosting a new in-game event, and players familiar with previous events know what that means: shooting and bludgeoning random inanimate objects around the map for points. Jokes aside, the Traitor’s Moon event does introduce a couple of twists to the traditional Hunt: Showdown event formula, and scoring points to unlock rewards can be done in a number of new ways.

The Traitor’s Moon event began on March 24 and will run until April 14. By completing the event track, players can unlock the following cosmetic and non-cosmetic rewards:

The new Caldwell New Army and Winfield Slate weapons.

The Scottfield Brawler and Berthier Riposte weapon variants.

The Caldwell New Army DumDum and FMJ custom ammo types.

The Winfield Slate Pennyshot and Slugs custom ammo types.

Eclipse Legendary skin for the Scottfield Brawler.

Moonflower Legendary skin for the Berthier Riposte.

Ochenkov’s Heart Legendary skin for the Caldwell New Army.

Somnus Legendary skin for the Winfield Slate.

A total of 200 Blood Bonds.

More than ever before in Hunt: Showdown, scoring event points fast comes down to playing the objective. As usual, there are event-specific Effigies scattered around Hunt’s maps for players to step on or otherwise break. Destroying Effigies grants between 4 and 8 event points. However, most points come from completing normal game objectives. Investigating Clues and Rifts grants 12 points each, extracting Bounty grants 30 points, and fighting bosses also grants some points as bosses drop 4-point Effigies on death. Looting enemy Hunter corpses gives 20 event points, so don’t shy away from PvP either.

There are two new ways to boost the rate at which you gain event points in this particular Hunt: Showdown event. The first is slightly controversial, as it involves paid DLC content. If you own the Rat, the Kid, Llorona’s Heir, or the Turncoat Legendary Hunter skins, you can equip them to gain a 10% increase in event point gain at all times. The second new way to quickly farm points in Traitor’s Moon is by giving the event-specific Signee trait to your Hunter, which gives them another 10% increase in point gain. After the event ends, the trait will disappear from all surviving Hunters and refund the whopping 10 upgrade points it costs. Our advice is to not use the Signee trait. Given how much of your point farm comes from defeating other players and extracting with Bounty, you will be much better served by spending the 10 upgrade points on more useful Hunt: Showdown traits. For example, for 10 upgrade points, you can equip Beastface, Gator Legs, Packmule, and Bulwark, all of which grant competitive bonuses to let you survive and score more event points faster.