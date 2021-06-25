Hunt: Showdown shows off upcoming DeSalle map in new trailer

After many months of teasers and concept art highlights, Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek has finally revealed the upcoming new map DeSalle. DeSalle will be the game’s third map, and is drastically different from the current Hunt: Showdown maps in both its terrain and aesthetic. Featuring a an abandoned logging camp, a mine, a shipyard, and plenty of mountainside areas, DeSalle seems to have the most diverse selection of points of interest of any of the game’s current arenas.

Many in the Hunt: Showdown community have also noted the DeSalle map’s many types of elevated terrain. With its verticality, this new map will be a godsend for players who favor the sharpshooter playstyle. This is clearly intended by the developers, as the trailer showcases multiple high ground snipes.

There is no exact date set for the release of DeSalle, but Crytek has stated that the new map will be available on the Hunt: Showdown test server “soon.” We expect the map to drop during or after the upcoming Hunt: Showdown community event. Like every Hunt: Showdown event, this one will arrive alongside an update containing new cosmetics and items, including the much anticipated Native American Legendary Hunters, and the new bow weapon.